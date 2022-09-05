Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 101.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 24,082.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 418,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 697.5% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,893 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.11.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $284.07 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.09. The firm has a market cap of $179.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

