Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Raised by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Accenture by 230.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.11.

Accenture Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $284.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

