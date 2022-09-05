AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital upgraded AcuityAds from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AcuityAds

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATY. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of AcuityAds by 390.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter worth $36,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AcuityAds in the first quarter worth $43,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in AcuityAds in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AcuityAds by 947.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the period. 8.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcuityAds Trading Up 2.4 %

About AcuityAds

NYSE ATY opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $8.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $124.48 million, a P/E ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 1.07.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

