AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Receives C$5.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.54.
AT has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of AcuityAds to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.
AcuityAds Stock Performance
Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at C$2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of C$163.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.38. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of C$2.19 and a 1 year high of C$10.85.
AcuityAds Company Profile
AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.
Recommended Stories
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.