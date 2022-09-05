AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Receives C$5.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.54.

AT has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of AcuityAds to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at C$2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of C$163.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.38. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of C$2.19 and a 1 year high of C$10.85.

AcuityAds ( TSE:AT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$28.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

