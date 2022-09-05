Adappter Token Price Down 6% This Week (ADP)

Adappter Token (ADP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Adappter Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Adappter Token has a total market capitalization of $14.45 million and $3.61 million worth of Adappter Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Adappter Token has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Adappter Token alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00838584 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015663 BTC.

Adappter Token Coin Profile

Adappter Token launched on August 19th, 2019. Adappter Token’s total supply is 4,954,376,143 coins and its circulating supply is 1,011,336,537 coins. The official website for Adappter Token is adappter.io/eng.html.

Adappter Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adappter is designed to create ‘the Pleasant World’ connected by a Blockchain where users, partners, and everyone together improve value based on the spirit of fairness, sharing, and trust.Every moment the users enjoy in the Adappter ecosystem is converted into value and rewarded to all participants in the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adappter Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adappter Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adappter Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adappter Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adappter Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.