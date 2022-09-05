Add.xyz (ADD) Price Down 26.3% This Week

Add.xyz (ADD) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Add.xyz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. Add.xyz has a market cap of $182,985.85 and approximately $56.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Add.xyz has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,787.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00036250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00132598 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022236 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:ADD) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi.

Add.xyz Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Add.xyz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

