Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ATGE. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:ATGE opened at $36.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $361.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William V. Krehbiel acquired 10,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $316,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 132.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 26.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

