Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $80.24 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $129.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.32.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KGI Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

