AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix Price Performance

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $983.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.85. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.46.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $583.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.50 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 10.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $38,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,761.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in AdvanSix by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in AdvanSix by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AdvanSix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.