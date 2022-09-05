Aeon 24-Hour Volume Tops $398.00 (AEON)

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $398.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.03 or 0.00793723 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000084 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 53.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash.

Aeon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

