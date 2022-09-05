Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock Position Boosted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.08% of Agree Realty worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,282,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after buying an additional 739,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,322,000 after buying an additional 615,858 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,210,000 after buying an additional 581,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,515,000 after buying an additional 332,210 shares in the last quarter.

ADC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $74.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.68%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

