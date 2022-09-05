Aigang Achieves Market Capitalization of $39,002.21 (AIX)

Aigang (AIX) traded 40% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $39,002.21 and $1,773.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aigang coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aigang has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,776.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00134853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00036737 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022249 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang (CRYPTO:AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aigang’s official website is aigang.network.

Buying and Selling Aigang

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

