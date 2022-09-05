AirNFTs (AIRT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $714.00

AirNFTs (AIRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, AirNFTs has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One AirNFTs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. AirNFTs has a market cap of $407,550.19 and $714.00 worth of AirNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,745.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00036836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00134083 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022285 BTC.

AirNFTs Coin Profile

AirNFTs (AIRT) is a coin. AirNFTs’ total supply is 886,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,040,000 coins. AirNFTs’ official Twitter account is @AircraftCompany.

AirNFTs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aircraft is a blockchain based eco-system, the main mission is to expand the boundaries of cryptocurrency influence in the whole world and to ensure the availability of cryptocurrency payments. Aircraft Blockchain was designed to solve such financial and tourism problems as frauds, charge-back, overbooking, reservation mistakes and low quality of provided services. “

