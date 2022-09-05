AirSwap 24 Hour Volume Hits $812,645.00 (AST)

AirSwap (AST) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. AirSwap has a total market cap of $14.73 million and $812,645.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0982 or 0.00000497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AirSwap has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,760.47 or 1.00001788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00036614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00133681 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022268 BTC.

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

