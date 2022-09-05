Akash Network (AKT) One Day Volume Tops $590,720.00

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Akash Network has a market cap of $36.95 million and $590,720.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001643 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00008383 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Versa Token (VERSA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000404 BTC.

KVANT (KVNT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuySell (BULLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockchain-Based Distributed Super Computing Platform (MBCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

AKT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network.

Buying and Selling Akash Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | RedditAkash Network Docs”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

