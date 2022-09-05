Akash Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $503,635.00 (AKT)

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Akash Network has a market cap of $37.98 million and approximately $503,635.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008552 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Versa Token (VERSA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KVANT (KVNT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuySell (BULLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockchain-Based Distributed Super Computing Platform (MBCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network.

Akash Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | RedditAkash Network Docs”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.