Akroma Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 65.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $18,966.96 and approximately $81.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,600.61 or 0.08091878 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00186638 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 97.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io.

Buying and Selling Akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.