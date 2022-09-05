Akropolis (AKRO) Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

Akropolis (AKRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $17.96 million and approximately $7.40 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements.

Buying and Selling Akropolis

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

