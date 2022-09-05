Alchemix Price Tops $23.16 on Exchanges (ALCX)

Alchemix (ALCX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $35.43 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for about $23.16 or 0.00116076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemix has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,732,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,529,616 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi.

Alchemix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

