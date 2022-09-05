Alchemy Pay (ACH) Hits Market Capitalization of $66.71 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $66.71 million and $8.50 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00317299 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00119297 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00080205 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,047,055,606 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

