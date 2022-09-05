Alien Worlds Hits Market Cap of $65.14 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alien Worlds has a total market cap of $65.14 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00030518 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00042046 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00082943 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds (TLM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds. Alien Worlds’ official website is alienworlds.io.

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alien Worlds is a game where users can earn Trilium (TLM) for mining and have a chance to mine an NFT game card each time they mine. This DeFi Metaverse is a blockchain-based game and free to play for anyone. After getting a WAX Cloud Wallet login, and logging in at play.alienworlds.io explorers will receive a tool to begin mining. With the simple mining activity, one receives Trilium (TLM), a blockchain token. Trilium can be used to stake to one or more of six planets and register as a candidate to become a planetary councilor and potentially rule the planet. NFT game cards are used in new and creative ways over time, including “shining” to upgrade the cards and battling in the Thunderdome.Telegram | Discord | Instagram | YouTubeWhitepaper”

