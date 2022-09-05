Alien Worlds Hits Market Cap of $65.14 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alien Worlds has a total market cap of $65.14 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00030518 BTC.
- XRUN (XRUN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002016 BTC.
- Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.
- Holo (HOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00042046 BTC.
- OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00082943 BTC.
- JUST (JST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000137 BTC.
- Render Token (RNDR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002500 BTC.
- Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000089 BTC.
- NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000165 BTC.
Alien Worlds Coin Profile
Alien Worlds (TLM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds. Alien Worlds’ official website is alienworlds.io.
Alien Worlds Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alien Worlds should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alien Worlds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
