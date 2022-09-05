Alkimi ($ADS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $11.75 Million

Alkimi ($ADS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. In the last week, Alkimi has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Alkimi coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular exchanges. Alkimi has a market cap of $11.75 million and approximately $91,989.00 worth of Alkimi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alkimi alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00838394 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015405 BTC.

Alkimi Profile

Alkimi’s official Twitter account is @AlkimiExchange.

Alkimi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alkimi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alkimi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alkimi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alkimi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alkimi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.