Alkimi ($ADS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $11.75 Million

Alkimi ($ADS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. In the last week, Alkimi has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Alkimi coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular exchanges. Alkimi has a market cap of $11.75 million and approximately $91,989.00 worth of Alkimi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002480 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00838394 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015405 BTC.
Alkimi Profile
Alkimi’s official Twitter account is @AlkimiExchange.
Alkimi Coin Trading
