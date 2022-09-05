Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Receives $9.85 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Allbirds by 651.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 2,516,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Allbirds by 847.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Allbirds by 1,721.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,920 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $22,075,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Allbirds by 156.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,368,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 835,585 shares during the period. 34.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allbirds Price Performance

Shares of BIRD opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.78 million. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allbirds



Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

