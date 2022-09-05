Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BIRD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allbirds from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Allbirds from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Allbirds from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Allbirds stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $32.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $574.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $78.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.78 million. Allbirds’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIRD. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

