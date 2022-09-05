Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) PT Lowered to $5.00

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIRD. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allbirds from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Allbirds from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allbirds has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $32.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.72 million and a PE ratio of -5.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $78.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.78 million. Allbirds’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Allbirds in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Allbirds by 72.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 112,483 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 121.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 1,721.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

