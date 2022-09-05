ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of ALE opened at $60.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $68.61.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 71.82%.

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in ALLETE by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Articles

