AllSafe Trading Up 37.3% This Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 100.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 37.3% higher against the US dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $58,398.88 and $85.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00033370 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AllSafe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

