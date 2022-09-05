Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.71 and a quick ratio of 15.71. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. The company has a market cap of $31.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

