Aloha Price Down 78.1% Over Last 7 Days (ALOHA)

Aloha (ALOHA) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Aloha coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aloha has traded down 78.1% against the U.S. dollar. Aloha has a market capitalization of $298,761.23 and $12,852.00 worth of Aloha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Aloha alerts:

Aloha Coin Profile

Aloha is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Aloha’s total supply is 98,790,938 coins. Aloha’s official Twitter account is @AlohaDefi.

Buying and Selling Aloha

According to CryptoCompare, “Aloha is a decentralized peer-to-peer mobile WiFi hotspot. Users can earn crypto and NFTs by sharing WiFi. Stakers earn governance rights and a share of the profit. Aloha monetises unused data, allowing smartphones via the Aloha app, the opportunity to share some of that data by sharing wifi & data in exchange for payment in loyalty tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aloha directly using US dollars.

