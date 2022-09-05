Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Banco BTG Pactual S.A.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 695.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 76.6% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $107.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.