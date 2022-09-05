Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of Alphabet worth $1,426,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,040,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $56,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $107.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

