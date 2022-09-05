Alphr finance Price Tops $0.0167 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. Alphr finance has a market cap of $28,898.22 and $31,705.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphr finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Alphr finance has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002472 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001647 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00839614 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015380 BTC.
About Alphr finance
Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.
Alphr finance Coin Trading
