Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

ALT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,788.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $448,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $225,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,554. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,400,000 after buying an additional 1,490,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Altimmune by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 83,160 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Altimmune by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 225,799 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Altimmune by 877.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 957,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at about $10,999,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

