Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several research firms have commented on ALT. B. Riley increased their target price on Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Altimmune Stock Performance

ALT opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.48. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 2,788.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altimmune news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $225,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 26,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $323,784.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $225,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,554. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

