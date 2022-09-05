Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Down 1.0 %

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 million, a P/E ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $27.44.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAMC. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

