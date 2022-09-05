Aluna.Social (ALN) Market Capitalization Reaches $184,233.01

Aluna.Social (ALN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Aluna.Social coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aluna.Social has a market cap of $184,233.01 and approximately $90,944.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aluna.Social has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,843.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00036452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00133308 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022175 BTC.

Aluna.Social Profile

Aluna.Social (ALN) is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 99,788,846 coins and its circulating supply is 37,716,866 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial.

Aluna.Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

