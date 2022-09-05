AMATEN (AMA) Tops One Day Volume of $405.00

AMATEN (AMA) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. One AMATEN coin can now be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AMATEN has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. AMATEN has a total market cap of $109,026.25 and $405.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,756.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00036813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00134774 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022271 BTC.

AMATEN Coin Profile

AMATEN (AMA) is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial. AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com.

AMATEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMATEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMATEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMATEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

