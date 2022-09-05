American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.14.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

AMH opened at $35.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

