AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) Shares Bought by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AMMO were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMMO by 155.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMMO during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AMMO by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on AMMO from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

POWW opened at $3.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.14. AMMO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. AMMO had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

