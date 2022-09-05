AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.09% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,017,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,582,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,124,000 after buying an additional 148,073 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 630,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after buying an additional 140,776 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,675,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 0.2 %

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $101.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.92.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

