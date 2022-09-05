Ampleforth Price Reaches $0.98 on Top Exchanges (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $47.27 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00004983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,749.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00036620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00133598 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022279 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 48,146,964 coins and its circulating supply is 48,029,913 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#.

Ampleforth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

