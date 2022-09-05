Analysts Set British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Target Price at $626.67

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $626.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTLCY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Panmure Gordon downgraded British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of British Land stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. British Land has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.1028 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

