Analysts Set CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Price Target at $197.25

Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.25.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMC Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 337.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMC Materials Stock Performance

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials stock opened at $173.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.82. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $197.00.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Featured Articles

