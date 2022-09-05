Analysts Set CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Target Price at $112.33

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.33.

CRSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

CRSP opened at $63.74 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $127.83. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.39.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.02%. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,878,283.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,108,500. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,128.0% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

