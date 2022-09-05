Analysts Set L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Target Price at $266.20

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $267.91.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX stock opened at $227.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

