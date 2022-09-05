Analysts Set Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Target Price at $40.75

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUSGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

MRUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Merus from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

In other Merus news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg acquired 5,826 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $133,531.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 10,870 shares of company stock valued at $249,407 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Merus by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Merus by 53.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Merus by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Merus by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus stock opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. Merus has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 101.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

