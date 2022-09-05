Analysts Set Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) PT at $218.78

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.78.

PEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $297,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,714,019.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,151 shares of company stock worth $355,536 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Penumbra Stock Down 0.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Penumbra by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 4,607.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

PEN opened at $165.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.36 and a beta of 0.73. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $114.86 and a 12 month high of $293.20.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Read More

