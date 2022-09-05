Analysts Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target at $16.77

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.77.

PEYUF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of PEYUF opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $14.27.

Peyto Exploration & Development Increases Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0387 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

