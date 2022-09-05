Analysts Set Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Price Target at $655.60

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $655.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RTMVY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 724 ($8.75) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 610 ($7.37) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Investec raised shares of Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 618 ($7.47) in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Rightmove Price Performance

Shares of RTMVY stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

