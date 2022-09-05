Analyzing EVgo (EVGO) & The Competition

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare EVgo to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EVgo and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVgo 1 3 6 0 2.50 EVgo Competitors 93 645 1177 44 2.60

EVgo currently has a consensus target price of $13.44, suggesting a potential upside of 51.32%. As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 34.28%. Given EVgo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EVgo is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EVgo $22.21 million -$5.91 million -37.00 EVgo Competitors $7.61 billion $9.78 million 0.54

This table compares EVgo and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

EVgo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than EVgo. EVgo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares EVgo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVgo -52.62% N/A -8.17% EVgo Competitors 0.64% 5.11% 1.98%

Risk & Volatility

EVgo has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVgo’s rivals have a beta of 0.78, meaning that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of EVgo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 74.5% of EVgo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EVgo rivals beat EVgo on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc. owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services. It also provides ancillary services, such as customization of digital applications, charging data integration, loyalty programs, access to chargers behind parking lot, or garage, pay gates and pilots microtargeted advertising, and charging reservations; and maintenance and development and project management services through eXtendTM, including electric vehicle supply equipment installation, networking, and operations. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

